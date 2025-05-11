DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / J K / Will work with India, Pakistan to resolve Kashmir: Donald Trump

Will work with India, Pakistan to resolve Kashmir: Donald Trump

Praises leaders of India and Pakistan for reaching ceasefire
article_Author
PTI
New York, Updated At : 09:59 AM May 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump on Sunday praised the "strong and unwaveringly powerful" leadership of India and Pakistan for reaching a ceasefire, saying their legacy is greatly enhanced by their brave actions.

India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control and International Border on Saturday.

“I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Advertisement

“Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions," he said.

"I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade substantially with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a “thousand years,” a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!”

Advertisement

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after the Indian armed forces hit terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir last week in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday.

The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after US President Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire".

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper