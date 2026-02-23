Army dominant force in Khelo India Winter Games

By the time the bugle echoes across the frozen valley, the outcome is often already decided. From the high-altitude rinks of Leh to the powder-white slopes of Gulmarg, the Khelo India Winter Games has, in recent years, witnessed the quiet but decisive dominance of the Army.

Launched in 2020 under the Government of India’s Khelo India initiative, the Winter Games were envisioned to mainstream snow and ice sports in a country traditionally more attuned to cricket than cross-country skiing. In just six editions, the event has built a distinct identity — and at its centre stands the Army, not flamboyant but relentlessly efficient.

The first three editions (2020, 2021 and 2023) were hosted and won by Jammu and Kashmir, with Gulmarg and Leh offering home advantage through familiar terrain and altitude. The Army remained competitive but had yet to assert complete control.

That shift came in 2024. The Army topped the medal standings with 10 gold, five silver and six bronze medals — a performance that signalled more than success; it marked the beginning of sustained supremacy. Training at altitude and operating in extreme conditions are intrinsic to the institution, and winter sport proved a natural extension of that ecosystem.

By the fifth edition in 2025, the Army had become the benchmark. It secured 18 medals — seven gold, five silver and six bronze — finishing ahead of Himachal Pradesh, which matched the total medal tally but fell short on golds, the decisive factor in the team rankings.

While young stars such as Telangana’s speed skater Nayana Sri Talluri and alpine skier Aanchal Thakur grabbed headlines with breakthrough performances, the Army continued its methodical accumulation of podium finishes. In Nordic skiing, it delivered one of the most clinical sweeps in the Games’ history, claiming every medal across the three men’s events — the 1.4 km sprint, 10 km race and 15 km race.

In the sprint, Manjeet won gold, Shubam Parihar took silver and Sunny Singh bronze. The pattern repeated in the longer distances, underlining the depth of the Army’s programme. In alpine skiing, Sunil Kumar added another gold to the tally.

Athletes credit a comprehensive support structure. “The Army backs its athletes fully — financially, structurally and psychologically,” Kumar said, highlighting the importance of belief in endurance disciplines.

Coach Nadeem Iqbal Mirza attributes the dominance to year-round preparation. When the snow melts in the Pir Panjal range, athletes shift to roller skiing, strength conditioning and altitude endurance cycles. The Army’s infrastructure — including snow groomers, scooters and ski lifts — replicates professional European training environments in the Himalayas. Exposure trips abroad, including training stints in Italy and Sweden over the past three years, have further sharpened competitiveness.

Local skier Arif Ahmad offers another reason: familiarity. “Soldiers posted in Kashmir and Ladakh understand the slopes, snow behaviour and weather shifts. They live at altitude; others visit,” he said.

Institutional rivalry has also added intensity to the Games. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) often challenges strongly in women’s events, but in men’s disciplines the Army has largely dictated terms.

The sixth edition began on January 20 in Leh, Ladakh, with ice hockey and ice skating in Phase I. At the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium, the Army retained its men’s ice hockey title, edging Chandigarh 3-2 in a closely contested final. Phase II has now shifted to Gulmarg’s Kangdoori slopes and Golf Course Club for alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, ski mountaineering and snowboarding — events where the Army traditionally excels.

Across the 2024 and 2025 editions combined, the Army secured 39 medals, including 17 gold — a level of consistency unmatched by any other institutional team in the Games’ brief history.

Beyond KIWG, the Army’s engagement with winter sport continues to expand. The Chinar Open Winter Games 2026, organised under the aegis of the Dagger Division of Chinar Corps in Gulmarg, recently concluded with a record 660 participants across eight disciplines. The event highlighted the Army’s grassroots outreach and its efforts to nurture local talent.

As Gulmarg’s slopes once again turn into a sporting theatre, one pattern remains unmistakable: when the snow settles, olive green is rarely far from the top of the podium.