Winter no deterrent for ultras, infiltration bids continue

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 16

The Army on Thursday said there had been no noticeable decline in infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district despite the onset of winter, the Army said on Thursday.

Colonel Raghav, Commanding Officer of 8 Rashtriya Rifles, provided insights into Operation Kaali, a successful joint operation conducted on Wednesday to foil a major infiltration bid. The operation, conducted in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, resulted in substantial casualties among the infiltrating terrorists and recovery of warlike supplies.

Operation Kaali was launched based on intelligence gathered from reliable sources.

The Army, cognisant of the increasing infiltration threats, bolstered its counter-infiltration and surveillance infrastructure in the area, deploying joint operation parties. The movement of terrorists across the LoC was tracked and an exchange of fire broke out between infiltrators and security forces.

Two bodies were recovered along with warlike stores, including AK series rifles, two pistols, Chinese grenades, ammunition, medical supplies, eatables, Pakistani currency and identification papers.

Of particular significance was the elimination of Bashir Ahmad Malik and his companion Ahmad Gani Sheikh. Malik had been involved in cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir for the past three decades.

Colonel Raghav said, “Bashir Ahmad Malik was an important cog in the cross-border terror mechanism operating in Jammu and Kashmir. He was a PoK-based launch commander and was involved in many infiltrations that have happened across the LoC. He had been actively involved in terrorism for the last three decades and facilitated a number of infiltrations across the LoC, which has resulted in the loss of lives of many citizens and soldiers.” “Malik’s neutralisation is a severe blow to the terror infrastructure across the LoC,” Colonel Raghav said. “Regular infiltration attempts, despite winter setting in, shows desperation of our adversary and militant outfits to push maximum terrorists into the Indian territory,” he said.

