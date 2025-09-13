Wireless sets to be reintroduced for communication along Mata Vaishno Devi route 

The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) will reintroduce wireless sets to strengthen the communication network along the track leading to the revered shrine, set to reopen on Sunday after a 19-day closure due to a landslide last month, officials said.

This decision was made during a joint meeting chaired by Sachin Kumar Vaishya, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SMVDSB, to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience during the upcoming Shardiya Navratras, scheduled from September 22 to October 1.

The meeting included senior officials from the shrine board, police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), civil administration, and representatives from the Army, fire and emergency services, and other allied agencies.

“Navratras are inching closer and the board is expecting a considerable influx of devotees at the holy shrine, besides, at the base camp Katra,” the CEO said, emphasising the synergy between all stakeholders during the festival.

Vaishya highlighted the need for action across various fronts to facilitate a hassle-free pilgrimage in the coming days.

Following directions from the Chairman of SMVDSB and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the CEO stressed the importance of disaster management preparedness, including firefighting arrangements and simulation exercises.

He instructed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel to collaborate with SMVDSB’s Disaster Management Task Force to monitor vulnerable areas and strengthen crowd management capabilities.

Additionally, Vaishya directed the installation of extra signage along the route, regular public announcements, and joint patrol monitoring to manage crowds effectively and designate holding areas.

He emphasised the importance of having gas cutters and essential rescue tools ready across all sectors and called for improved communication networks by reviving wireless sets and enhancing infrastructure for seamless coordination.

The effective utilisation of the Integrated Command and Control Centre for real-time monitoring and rapid response was also underscored, officials noted.

The yatra was suspended on August 26 following a landslide that resulted in the deaths of 34 devotees and injuries to 20 others.

The CEO reiterated that pilgrims must carry valid RFID cards to undertake the yatra, and additional handheld scanners with sufficient staff will be deployed to enforce this directive.

Measures to verify the credentials of ‘pithoo and ponywallas’ were discussed to prevent impersonation and ensure their legitimate presence on the yatra track, the officials said.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Katra was tasked with identifying additional holding areas in Katra to accommodate pilgrims in case yatra operations are suspended due to adverse weather conditions.

Further directions included managing vehicular movement, ensuring sanitation and drinking water arrangements, and improving illumination in dark spots throughout Katra.

The CEO called for physical and systemic improvements wherever required after critical examination.

Representatives of security agencies highlighted key challenges for the deployed security forces in managing the expected influx of pilgrims on the Navratra, the officials said.

Detailed security arrangements were also discussed, with a multi-tier security grid involving police, CRPF, paramilitary forces, and quick-response teams being established.