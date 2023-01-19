‘With Kathua rape victim’s family’

PTI

Jammu: A day after Congress spokesperson Deepika Pushkar Nath resigned over party's decision to “allow ex-minister Lal Singh (Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan chief), who had allegedly defended the Kathua rape accused in 2018, to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra”, the party on Wednesday said it stood by the victim's family.

Deepika had said she was leaving the party on “ideological grounds”. “She (Deepika) announced it on Twitter. The high command will decide on it,” Congress’ J&K chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.