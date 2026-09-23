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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Withdrawal of 4,249 books disturbing: Mirwaiz

Withdrawal of 4,249 books disturbing: Mirwaiz

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 10:37 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. File
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A day after the Jammu and Kashmir Government informed the Legislative Assembly that more than 4,200 books containing “objectionable material” have been withdrawn from circulation following a scrutiny of books, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday termed it “disturbing and unfortunate”.

Posting on X, Mirwaiz said the disclosure by the government in the Legislative Assembly that the Higher Education Department has withdrawn 4,249 “objectionable” books from colleges and libraries across J&K, with almost 4,000 of those from Kashmir alone, is “both disturbing and unfortunate”.

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“What exactly made these books objectionable? The titles and reason for their removal must be made public. Academic freedom in universities and colleges and access to diverse perspectives are fundamental to education and the evolution of society. Attempts to ideologically regulate what students can and cannot read impoverish learning and critical thought,” he said. “By withdrawing these books whose agenda is the elected government implementing — its own or someone else’s? People deserve clarity on that.”

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Replying to a question raised by MLA Sheikh Khursheed during the ongoing Assembly session, the Higher Education Department said that a “clear and objective criterion” had been adopted for identifying objectionable material in accordance with directions issued through a 2026 government circular.

CM Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the issue raises “a wider question of banning of books”. “And to what extent is banning books in a democracy the way forward? I have my own views on whether books should be banned or not. Unfortunately, in the current system, we in the elected government don’t get to decide these things. Therefore, we just have to wait for that situation to change. And then, we will take a fresh look at what is happening,” Omar told reporters in Srinagar.

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