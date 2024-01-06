Woman among 5 drug peddlers held in Baramulla

PTI

Srinagar, January 5

Five drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district and contraband substances were recovered from their possession, the police said on Friday.

A police party intercepted a vehicle with five people, including a woman, on board at a checkpoint established at Kralhar area of the north Kashmir district.

During search, 45 grams of Brown Sugar and 345 grams of Charas-like substance were recovered from their possession, he said.

The spokesperson identified them as Sharik Ahmad Sheikh, Sharif Ahmad Sheikh, Irfan Ahmad Sheikh, and a woman, all residents of Dewan Bagh Baramulla, and Bakir Ahmad Rather, resident of Chandsooma Kanispora.

They have been arrested and placed under custody, the spokesperson said, adding that a case has been registered at Baramulla police station and investigation has been initiated.

Meanwhile, police booked the most wanted and notorious woman drug smuggler under PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla and lodged her in Central Jail Kot-balwal in Jammu.

The spokesperson said many cases are registered against her and she was involved in promoting drug abuse by supplying drugs to local youth of Baramulla.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baramulla #Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar