Woman among 5 drug peddlers held in Baramulla

Srinagar, January 5
Five drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district and contraband substances were recovered from their possession, the police said on Friday.
A police party intercepted a vehicle with five people, including a woman, on board at a checkpoint established at Kralhar area of the north Kashmir district.
During search, 45 grams of Brown Sugar and 345 grams of Charas-like substance were recovered from their possession, he said.
The spokesperson identified them as Sharik Ahmad Sheikh, Sharif Ahmad Sheikh, Irfan Ahmad Sheikh, and a woman, all residents of Dewan Bagh Baramulla, and Bakir Ahmad Rather, resident of Chandsooma Kanispora.
They have been arrested and placed under custody, the spokesperson said, adding that a case has been registered at Baramulla police station and investigation has been initiated.
Meanwhile, police booked the most wanted and notorious woman drug smuggler under PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla and lodged her in Central Jail Kot-balwal in Jammu.
The spokesperson said many cases are registered against her and she was involved in promoting drug abuse by supplying drugs to local youth of Baramulla.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hijack drama in Arabian Sea, Indian Navy secures vessel, all 21 on board
15 Indians among crew hid in strongroom of Liberian-flagged ...
India’s GDP likely to grow at 7.3% in FY24
NSO estimates beat RBI forecast
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to travel to New Delhi next week for US-India trade policy forum ministerial meet
Ambassador Tai will travel to India from January 12-14 and b...
Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, his 2 daughters killed in plane crash in Caribbean
The crash occurred on Thursday just west of Petit Nevis isla...
Governor cannot sack minister sans CM’s advice: SC
Upholds High Court order on TN minister