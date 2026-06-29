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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Woman BSF constable found hanging inside Jammu camp

Woman BSF constable found hanging inside Jammu camp

The deceased, Constable Bishnu Priya Roy, was undergoing a three-month Lab Assistant Course that began on May 25

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:36 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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A young woman constable of the Border Security Force (BSF) was found hanging in her room at the force's frontier headquarters here on Monday, officials said.

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The deceased, Constable Bishnu Priya Roy, was undergoing a three-month Lab Assistant Course that began on May 25 and was staying in accommodation allotted to her at the Command Hospital inside the BSF frontier headquarters in the Paloura area on the outskirts of the city, they said.

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Roy was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a rope. Her body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

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The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. Police have initiated inquest proceedings and further investigation is underway.

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