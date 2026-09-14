DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Woman dies of gunshot in J-K’s Reasi, preliminary probe suggests suicide

Woman dies of gunshot in J-K’s Reasi, preliminary probe suggests suicide

Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman committed suicide, but the motive behind her taking the extreme step is not known, officials say

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 12:41 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police have initiated inquest proceedings and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Photo for representation
Advertisement

An 18-year-old woman died of a gunshot wound from a licensed gun at her house in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

Priyanka Devi, a resident of Panassa village in the Thakrakote area, allegedly fired the licensed firearm at her house on Sunday night, resulting in her death on the spot, the officials said.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman committed suicide, but the motive behind her taking the extreme step was not known, they said.

Advertisement

Police have initiated inquest proceedings and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, they added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts