Woman dies of gunshot in J-K’s Reasi, preliminary probe suggests suicide

An 18-year-old woman died of a gunshot wound from a licensed gun at her house in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

Priyanka Devi, a resident of Panassa village in the Thakrakote area, allegedly fired the licensed firearm at her house on Sunday night, resulting in her death on the spot, the officials said.

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Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman committed suicide, but the motive behind her taking the extreme step was not known, they said.

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Police have initiated inquest proceedings and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, they added.