Woman falls from train, dies in Samba district

Jammu, April 3
A woman aged around 35 years died after falling from a running train in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, an official said on Monday.
The unidentified woman fell down from Jammu Mail Express on the railway track near Vijaypur on Sunday evening, an official of the Government Railway Police said. She died on the spot.
The official said the body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu for post-mortem and identification.
The inquest proceedings have been initiated at the GRP post in Vijaypur, the official added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...
Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl
Singh even shot his pet dog and fled