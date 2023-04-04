Woman falls from train, dies in Samba district

PTI

Jammu, April 3

A woman aged around 35 years died after falling from a running train in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, an official said on Monday.

The unidentified woman fell down from Jammu Mail Express on the railway track near Vijaypur on Sunday evening, an official of the Government Railway Police said. She died on the spot.

The official said the body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu for post-mortem and identification.

The inquest proceedings have been initiated at the GRP post in Vijaypur, the official added.

