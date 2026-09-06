Woman jumps into Chenab in Doda, search operation launched

The woman, identified as Payal Devi, reportedly jumped into the river around 2 pm. A video purportedly recorded by her before the incident subsequently surfaced on social media.

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Officials said the search operation was launched soon after the incident, with efforts underway to trace the woman in the river.

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The exact circumstances that led to the incident were not immediately known.

Payal’s father, Krishan Lal, said she had gone to a local mela earlier in the day. She later called him and told him that she was feeling unwell and was going to see a doctor.

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According to Lal, the doctor was reportedly unavailable and Payal began returning. She apparently travelled on a motorcycle before later running towards the river, he said.

Lal said he received a call from a person accompanying his daughter, informing him that she had run towards the river.

“Nobody should come near me,” Lal recalled his daughter telling him.

He said he subsequently spoke to her over the phone and repeatedly asked what had happened and whether anyone had said or done anything to her.

According to Lal, Payal replied that it was her own decision before the call ended.

Police and rescue personnel continued efforts to locate her, while the circumstances surrounding the incident were being ascertained. PTI