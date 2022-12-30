Woman killed, 6 injured as vehicle skids off road in J-K's Anantnag

Srinagar, December 30
A tourist died while six others were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, officials said.
The accident occurred near Zig post in Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district, they said.
The deceased has been identified as Sheeb, from Uttar Pradesh, the officials said.
The injured have been admitted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.
