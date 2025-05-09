DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Woman killed in heavy Pak shelling along LoC in Kashmir

Woman killed in heavy Pak shelling along LoC in Kashmir

Indian Army retaliated effectively
Adil Akhzer
Srinagar, Updated At : 09:26 AM May 09, 2025 IST
A house damaged by Pakistani shelling, in Uri in Baramulla . PTI photo
One woman has died and several injured after Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara and Baramulla districts late on Thursday evening.

Indian Army officials said forces retaliated effectively, officials said.

Officials said that the woman from border town Uri sustained serious injuries on Thursday night, and was declared dead at Baramulla hospital. Few other civilians were injured in the shelling.

A senior official said that heavy shelling took place overnight along the Line of Control area in north Kashmir, which has damaged several houses.

The shelling which started late on Thursday night, continued till Friday morning.

So far over a dozen civilians have been injured, and over 50 houses and government buildings have been damaged in the Pakistani shelling in north Kashmir’s border districts.

The artillery attacks came a day after India launched precision strikes under Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting terror launchpads.

