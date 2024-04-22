Woman, partner held for killing husband in Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 21

Police have arrested a woman and her partner for allegedly killing her 33-year-old husband and trying to portray the murder as a road accident, an official said on Sunday.

Naresh Chander of Bhaderwah in Doda was brought to Jammu’s Gandhi Nagar hospital by his wife Shallu Devi in the early hours of April 7. She claimed that Chander was injured in an accident in the Gole Gujral area of Pounichak in the city’s outskirts, a police spokesperson said.

Acting on the information, a police team arrived at the hospital and recorded Shallu Devi’s statement, the official said. Chander’s post-mortem was conducted after he died and an FIR registered at Domana police station.

During investigations, it came to light that Shallu Devi’s statement was “misleading and mismatched with the accident theory”. Accordingly, all technical evidences were collected and statements recorded, the spokesperson said.

“After a detailed investigation, it came to light that Shallu Devi had an illicit relationship with Bhanu Partap Singh, who worked as a trainee at the government hospital in Gandhi Nagar and was present at the time of Chander’s death,” he said.

The police subsequently arrested both Shallu Devi and Bhanu. During questioning, Bhanu admitted that he and Shallu Devi had hatched a conspiracy and killed Chander at an abandoned plot in the Seora village, after which they took him to the hospital.

Since Singh worked at the hospital, they presented the case as a road accident, the spokesperson said and added the FIR was converted into a murder case. Further investigation is underway.

