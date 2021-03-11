Woman shot in Budgam; cop, 3 militants killed in Baramulla

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 25

LeT terrorists shot dead a woman and injured her 10-year-old nephew at her home in Hishroo village of Budgam district today. They were taken to the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar. Medical Superintendent Dr Kanwaljeet Singh said the minor had received a bullet in his arm and was out of danger. The area has been cordoned off for search.

Amreen Bhat (33) was a social media star, having 25,000 Instagram followers and 14,500 YouTube subscribers as she had been lipsynching Bollywood and Kashmiri songs to post them on Internet.

In Baramulla, three Pakistani militants and a policeman were killed in an encounter. The encounter took place near Najibhat village in Wagoora tehsil.

“It was a chance encounter. We had general information about the presence of foreign militants in the area and had laid checkpoints,” a police official said.

Cops signalled a car to stop, but the driver tried to flee. The militants in the car opened fire at the police while the driver jumped out and fled, the police official said.

A search has been launched to nab the driver.

The slain policeman has been identified as Mudasir Sheikh of Uri. The police have seized arms and ammunition from the site of the encounter.

Terming the killing of the three terrorists as a huge success, Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said the police force was pained at the loss of one of its men.