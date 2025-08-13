DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Woman, toddler son killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K's Rajouri  

The husband of the woman, who was reportedly driving the SUV, is missing and efforts are on to trace him
article_Author
PTI
Rajouri/Jammu, Updated At : 04:27 PM Aug 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
A woman and her two-year-old son were killed as the SUV they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Wednesday.

The husband of the woman, who was reportedly driving the SUV, is missing and efforts are on to trace him, they said.

The accident took place late on Tuesday night near Lathi village when the Mahindra XUV300 with three persons on board was moving from Moughala towards Khawas, the officials said.

Lalita Devi (25) and her two-year-old son were found dead by the rescuers, while there was no trace of Baljeet Singh, the husband, the officials said, adding that efforts are under way to trace the man.

Police have launched a probe after registering a case, they said.

