Woman, youth feared drowned in Chenab in J-K’s Doda, Ramban

Two persons are feared drowned after allegedly jumping into the Chenab in Doda and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

Rescue operations are underway to trace the missing persons, they said.

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Officials said a 30-year-old woman, identified as Priya—resident of Balwana village and mother of two minor children—allegedly jumped into the Chenab from Bug Bridge in Doda district Sunday afternoon.

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The woman was swept away by the strong current, following which a search operation was launched to trace her, they said.

In a separate incident, a search operation was launched for a youth, identified as Mohammad Imran, who is suspected to have jumped into the Chenab near his residence in Rajgarh area of Ramban district on Saturday.

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Search teams comprising police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, and local volunteers, launched efforts to trace the missing youth. During the operation, his mobile phone was recovered from the banks of the river, officials said.

A purported suicide message, allegedly forwarded by Imran to his family from his mobile phone, claimed that he was taking the extreme step due to alleged harassment by some individuals over a financial dispute involving Rs 9 lakh, they added.