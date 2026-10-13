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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Woman's body recovered after 3-day search by SDRF, NDRF in Jammu outskirts

Woman's body recovered after 3-day search by SDRF, NDRF in Jammu outskirts

Ruksana Kouser, wife of Mohd Kaleem, was swept away by a strong current in the Bagani Talab-Flora nallah in Chinore area of Jammu city following heavy rainfall on Oct 11

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 06:33 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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NDRF and SDRF personnel conduct a search and rescue operation for 27-year-old Rukhsana Kousar in Jammu. Image credit/PTI
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The body of a woman, who was swept away by floodwaters in the outskirts of Jammu city, was recovered on Tuesday after three consecutive days of search by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local police, officials said.

Ruksana Kouser, wife of Mohd Kaleem, was swept away by a strong current in the Bagani Talab-Flora nallah in the Chinore area of Jammu city following heavy rainfall on October 11, they said.

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“The woman’s body was recovered from the flood channel on Tuesday evening during the search operation in flood-affected areas, including Gumpul in Domana,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (SDRF) Albeena Malik said.

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The family members expressed gratitude to the teams for ensuring the recovery of the body of their kin.

Rescue personnel faced challenging conditions due to strong water currents and difficult terrain, she said.

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SDRF Commandant Mohd Aslam visited the affected areas to assess the situation and review the ongoing search operation, officials said.

He was accompanied by Subdivisional Police Officer (SDPO), Domana, Tahir Sheikh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (SDRF) Dinesh Gupta and Deputy SP (Trainings), SDRF, Rohit Dev Singh. The officers interacted with personnel deployed on the ground and assessed the operational challenges, they said.

Aslam directed the teams to maintain coordinated efforts and carry out the search operation with dedication and determination, officials said.

According to family members, the incident occurred when the couple was caught in the strong current while trying to prevent their car from being swept away by floodwaters. Kaleem was attempting to reverse the vehicle after it stalled, they said.

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