Women gaining prominence in agri science, technology, says L-G

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 4

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that young women are gaining prominence in agricultural science and technology.

“With their talent, intellect and skill, young women are gaining prominence in agricultural science and technology. The number of degrees and awards to our proud daughters is heartening. They are the role models for young generation and have set an example by hard work in pursuit of excellence”, the L-G said while addressing the 8th convocation ceremony of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST), Jammu, at Baba Jitto Auditorium.

Jubilant students after receiving their degrees. PTI

A total of 590 students, including 347 female students, were awarded degrees in various subjects. The L-G conferred medals to the meritorious students and extended his felicitations to the women students for their excellent academic performance across the subjects and securing 10 gold medals out of total 11.

“Our daughters constitute the core and strength of innovation ecosystem. It is a matter of pride and there is a need for scaling up the presence of woman scientists and tech entrepreneurs at all levels to secure the progress of the nation,” the L-G said.

Acknowledging the important contribution of women in agricultural development and allied sectors, Sinha said, “Women have toiled hard as unsung heroes in the field since the start of agriculture thousands of years ago. Now, their achievements in agricultural science and technology give us the hope and confidence that they will produce path-breaking discoveries and inventions in agriculture.”

At the convocation, the L-G called upon agricultural universities and educational institutions to develop innovative agriculture technologies and enhance productive capabilities of the farmers.

“A huge opportunity awaits India in agri innovation, agri technology and processed food and institutions like SKUAST will play a major role in creating cutting-edge technology and new methods to revolutionise the food processing sector,” the L-G further added.

He assured every possible support to SKUAST, Jammu, from the UT administration in terms of resources and extended his wishes for the university’s continued success in its endeavours towards shaping a brighter and prosperous future.

He further advised SKUAST, Jammu, to work on a dedicated project with immense export potential like Tulip’s planting material that could address the agriculture and allied sector’s need of the country.

BN Tripathi, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST, Jammu, read out the university report and highlighted the academic, research and extension activities of the university.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Manoj Sinha