Women playing transformative role across sectors: Sakeena Itoo

Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Education, Social Welfare, Health and Medical Education Sakeena Itoo on Saturday said women are playing a transformative role across sectors and their contribution towards shaping society is remarkable.

The minister made the remarks while addressing the International Women’s Day celebrations at Abhinav Theatre. The event was organised by Mission Shakti in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) under the theme “Give to Gain”.

Addressing a gathering of women achievers, officers, students and social workers, Itoo said women today are contributing significantly in diverse fields including education, healthcare, administration, entrepreneurship, science, sports and social development.

“Women are not only the backbone of their families but also a driving force behind the progress of society. Their resilience, determination and leadership are shaping a stronger and more inclusive future for our country,” she said.

The minister reiterated that the government is committed to ensuring equal opportunities, dignity and safety for women and girls, adding that several initiatives are being implemented to empower women and make them self-reliant.

She emphasised that education remains the most powerful tool for empowering women and enabling them to realise their full potential. Itoo urged young girls to pursue their ambitions with confidence and encouraged families to support the aspirations of their daughters.

“An educated and empowered woman uplifts not only her family but also the entire community. When women progress, the nation progresses,” she said.

Citing the example of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the minister said her leadership of one of the most important ministries in the central government demonstrates that women can excel in every field. Congratulating the women on the occasion, Itoo reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening policies and programmes aimed at ensuring the safety and socio-economic advancement of women.