Women power on display at Dal Lake traditional boat race

A traditional women’s boat race was organised on Dal Lake on Saturday by the Srinagar District Administration in collaboration with the Water Sports Association and the Department of Lakes and Waterways to promote women’s empowerment and encourage greater participation of local women in sports.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from women residents of the Dal Lake area, with 149 boats competing in the traditional race. Participants showcased impressive rowing skills, determination and sporting spirit, transforming the competition into a vibrant celebration of Kashmir’s rich water-based heritage.

The initiative aimed to provide a platform for women, particularly those living around Dal Lake, to demonstrate their talent and engage in sporting activities. It also underscored the role of sports in empowering women, fostering community engagement and encouraging active participation in public life.

The event highlighted the cultural significance of Dal Lake, where boats have long remained integral to the daily lives and livelihoods of local residents. Organisers said such activities help preserve Kashmir’s traditional water culture while creating opportunities for women to participate in public events.

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Vice-Chairman of the Lakes Conservation and Management Authority, Khursheed Ahmad Shah, said the race was the second edition of the women’s competition and similar events would continue in the future.

“We saw tremendous enthusiasm among the participants. Young girls came forward and competed with great energy, making this event a success. Our objective is also to promote tourism through such initiatives,” Shah said.

Water sports coach Bilkes Mir said the event inspired many women to step out of their homes and participate in competitive sports for the first time. “Many of the girls had never taken part in a boat race before. It was a wonderful experience and a successful event. I thank the district administration, especially the Deputy Commissioner, for supporting us. I hope this race becomes an annual event and gains recognition across the country,” she said.

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One of the participants said the race was both challenging and enjoyable. “We worked very hard and gave our best despite knowing it would be tough to win. It was a challenging experience, but we enjoyed every moment of it,” she said.

The participation of nearly 150 boats made the competition one of the largest community sporting events on Dal Lake, highlighting the confidence, determination and talent of women from the lake’s surrounding communities. The event also reinforced efforts to promote gender inclusion, preserve local traditions and boost tourism in the region.