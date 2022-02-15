Women safety squads launched

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 14

Amid uptick in crimes against women, two women’s safety squads were launched for ensuring safety and security in Srinagar on Monday. Sujit Kumar, DIG, Central Kashmir, flagged off the patrolling teams of these squads. Kumar said it would bring down crimes against women besides acting as a deterrent.

In the past two weeks, three incidents of crime against women have been reported in Srinagar, including an acid attack on a girl who suffered grievous injuries in her both eyes. On Friday, two drug peddlers attacked two girls with knives, leaving them injuried.

The squads will be patrolling areas around coaching centres, schools, colleges and other vulnerable areas in Srinagar city, the police said. “These squads will also be directly in touch with administrators of the educational institutions and coaching centres for immediate action in case of any emergent requirement,” Kumar said.

Each squad will contain five women cops. Both the squads will be headed by Inspector Khalida Parveen. —