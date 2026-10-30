DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Women suspend anti-liquor protest for week after Ladakh admn assurance

Women suspend anti-liquor protest for week after Ladakh admn assurance

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Leh, Updated At : 01:41 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Women from across faiths unite against liquor outlets in Leh. PTI
Advertisement
In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing agitation against liquor outlets in Ladakh, religious women's organisations in Leh on Thursday agreed to suspend their protest for a week after the Union Territory Administration assured them that it had, in principle, accepted their recommendations on the region's liquor policy.
The decision follows days of demonstrations by women from different religious communities who have been demanding stricter regulation of liquor sales and greater consideration of Ladakh's social and cultural sensitivities. The protest had emerged as one of the most visible public campaigns against the UT's excise policy in recent months.
According to a statement issued by the protesters, the Home Department conveyed its acceptance of the recommendations contained in the "proposed interim consensus" submitted by the all religious women's organisations.
"The Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has agreed, in principle, to all the points and recommendations put forward by the Religious Women's Organisations of Ladakh on the UT's liquor policy," the statement said.
The administration has sought one week's time to finalise the agreement and complete the formalities before issuing a comprehensive written document. Responding to the request, the women's organisations agreed to temporarily suspend their dharna from October 29 to November 5.
The protesters said the suspension should not be viewed as the end of the movement but as an opportunity for the administration to honour its commitments and formalise all agreed points in writing.
The development comes amid an ongoing dispute between the administration and Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk over the liquor policy. On Wednesday, the UT administration rejected Wangchuk's allegation that it was "pushing alcohol in Ladakh", maintaining that only one liquor shop was operational in the Union Territory and accusing him of spreading "false" and "baseless" claims.
Responding to the administration's statement, Wangchuk said the government had rolled back its "infamous liquor policy" after sustained opposition from civil society and a week-long dharna by women's groups. He questioned the administration's stand, asking why hundreds of mothers had spent six nights protesting in sub-zero temperatures if there was no issue. Wangchuk also alleged that while liquor shops had been withdrawn, several alcohol bars had been introduced in the region. Meanwhile, the administration has maintained that the excise policy had already been rolled back on August 26 in deference to public sentiment.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts