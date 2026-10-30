Women suspend anti-liquor protest for week after Ladakh admn assurance

In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing agitation against liquor outlets in Ladakh, religious women's organisations in Leh on Thursday agreed to suspend their protest for a week after the Union Territory Administration assured them that it had, in principle, accepted their recommendations on the region's liquor policy.

The decision follows days of demonstrations by women from different religious communities who have been demanding stricter regulation of liquor sales and greater consideration of Ladakh's social and cultural sensitivities. The protest had emerged as one of the most visible public campaigns against the UT's excise policy in recent months.

According to a statement issued by the protesters, the Home Department conveyed its acceptance of the recommendations contained in the "proposed interim consensus" submitted by the all religious women's organisations.

"The Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has agreed, in principle, to all the points and recommendations put forward by the Religious Women's Organisations of Ladakh on the UT's liquor policy," the statement said.

The administration has sought one week's time to finalise the agreement and complete the formalities before issuing a comprehensive written document. Responding to the request, the women's organisations agreed to temporarily suspend their dharna from October 29 to November 5.

The protesters said the suspension should not be viewed as the end of the movement but as an opportunity for the administration to honour its commitments and formalise all agreed points in writing.

The development comes amid an ongoing dispute between the administration and Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk over the liquor policy. On Wednesday, the UT administration rejected Wangchuk's allegation that it was "pushing alcohol in Ladakh", maintaining that only one liquor shop was operational in the Union Territory and accusing him of spreading "false" and "baseless" claims.

Responding to the administration's statement, Wangchuk said the government had rolled back its "infamous liquor policy" after sustained opposition from civil society and a week-long dharna by women's groups. He questioned the administration's stand, asking why hundreds of mothers had spent six nights protesting in sub-zero temperatures if there was no issue. Wangchuk also alleged that while liquor shops had been withdrawn, several alcohol bars had been introduced in the region. Meanwhile, the administration has maintained that the excise policy had already been rolled back on August 26 in deference to public sentiment.