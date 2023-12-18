Women village defence groups get firearm training to take on militants

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 17

Jammu and Kashmir Police have initiated weapon training of women Village Defence Group (VDG) members in Doda district after reports surfaced that Pakistan-backed terrorists are trying to revive armed insurgency in the region.

Doda region has witnessed many massacres in the past when terrorism was at its peak. The women Village Defence Group members include Hindu as well as Muslim women from different areas of the treacherous mountain districts in Jammu division.

Women power to the fore Women are being trained in firing guns and servicing of the weapon. They are also getting training in area domination and patrolling of sensitive areas

The women VDG members include Hindu as well as Muslim women from different areas of the treacherous mountain district in Jammu division

0The members are designated as village defence guards, who get remuneration from govt

These women are being trained in firing guns and servicing of the weapon. As the male members are mostly away at work in villages of the region, women are left alone and vulnerable.

Pooja Devi, 32, a VDG member said that the region witnessed many massacres including the one at Kulhand in which 35 Hindus were killed in cold blood by terrorists. “Ultras gathered members of our community and killed them one by one. It has become a necessity for women to learn to fire arms as men are mostly away during the day,” she said.

Honing skills At least 250 women VDG members are presently armed and trained to fight terrorists in the district. These days they are being trained in firing guns. —Abdul Qayoom, Doda SSP

Another woman, Geeta Devi, 34, said many women were volunteering for arms training by police so that their villages could be protected in the time of need.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in March last year approved the formation of Village Defence Groups (VDGs) in the UT. The members of the VDGs were designated as Village Defence Guards, who also get remuneration from the government.

Doda Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom said there are 875 Village Defence Groups in the districts comprising of nearly 6000 members.

The SSP said besides men, women guards are also being trained in fighting with their weapons in time of need. “At least 250 women VDG members are presently armed and trained to fight terrorists in the district. Presently VDG members are being trained in firing guns,” he said.

Police stated that women play a significant role in protecting their villages. These women are also given training in area domination and patrolling of sensitive areas. The VDGs are trained at firing ranges in Doda town, Bhaderwah and Gandoh area in the district.

The need for revival of Village Defence Committees (VDC) and renaming them as VDG arose when seven members of the Hindu community were killed by ultras in Dhangri village of Rajouri in January last year. The VDCs had literally been made defunct during the regime of the previous governments due to varied reasons.

#Doda #Jammu #Kashmir #Pakistan