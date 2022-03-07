Won't allow outsiders to loot resources: Bukhari

Our Correspondent

Jammu: Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari has said that his party’s agenda has “got acceptance in Jammu because people have been fed-up with the divisive politics” of the traditional political parties. “If we come to power in J&K, we will ensure that no outsider is allowed to exploit the resources,” he said at a public meeting in Nagri. OC

OBC community to be given its due, says BJP

Jammu: At a maha sammelan (large gathering) outside the BJP headquarters in Trikuta Nagar of Jammu, the party on Sunday accused the Opposition groups of not giving the OBCs their due for decades. J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said the Centre would grant the community its rights soon. He said other parties used the OBCs as vote bank for the past seven decades.