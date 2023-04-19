Won’t let those who ‘defamed’ Dalai Lama enter Leh: LAHDC

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 18

A day after Ladakh observed a shutdown over the issue of a viral video showing Buddhist spiritual leader “Dalai Lama’s unsettling interaction” with a minor, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, today passed a resolution, stating it won’t let certain media outlets and influencers, who allegedly criticised the spiritual leader, enter Leh.

The resolution, which was introduced by LAHDC Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) Tashi Gyalson, was supported by majority of the councillors. The resolution stated that certain media outlets, individuals and influencerswould not be allowed to enter Ladakh till they tendered an apology. The resolution stated that these channels would not be allowed to cover the upcoming Y-20 pre-summit from April 26 to 28.

A shutdown was observed in the UT on Monday as protesters had alleged that there was a bid to malign the image of Dalai Lama. In the two-day general house meeting of the LAHDC, Leh, Gyalson said there were media houses and some influencers as well as Bollywood actors who had hurt the sentiments of lakhs of people across the globe. “These persons must not be allowed to enter Ladakh till they issue an apology for levelling false allegations against the spiritual leader,” said Gyalson.

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who was also present in the meeting, said, “Dalai Lama is not only the protector of Tibetan Buddhism but is revered across the world.”

PM Modi, spiritual leader to speak at Buddhist meet

PM Narendra Modi and the Dalai Lama will address the Global Buddhist Summit to be held in New Delhi on Thursday and Friday. The PM will address the inaugural session on April 20 while the Dalai Lama is slated to speak on April 21.

This would be the first time that the PM and the Dalai Lama will address the same conference though on different days. The Dalai Lama will be leaving Dharamshala on Wednesday for Delhi, said officials from his office.

It is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with International Buddhist Confederation. — TNS