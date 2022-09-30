Work in full swing, 13-km Zojila tunnel likely to open by 2026

Srinagar, September 29

In order to restore the road connectivity between Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, the work on the Zojila tunnel is going on in full swing, which is estimated to be completed by the end of 2026.

Harpal Singh, project head of the company, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Constructions Limited (MIL) that is constructing the 13-km long Zojila Tunnel, said, “The construction of the tunnel is going on in full swing and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.” According to him, with the completion of the last tube of Zojila project, the 32-km distance between Sonmarg and Minamarg will be covered in less than 40 minutes instead of four hours. Apart from this, the all-weather connectivity will provide a lot of relief to the deployed forces and the local people.

He added, “Though the tunnel was announced in 2005, the project was later delayed. The company that had earlier got the job went bankrupt and the work was suspended for almost two years. The Central government then made some changes in the project and restarted the work in 2020 and awarded its tender to MIL.”

Regarding the difficulties faced during the work of the tunnel, he said, “Despite Kashmir’s extremely cold weather, 1,000 people have been working day and night on the project.” He said necessary precautions are being taken.

Completion of the tunnel will restore the road connectivity throughout the year, which will help boost the economy of Ladakh and provide the people with essentials in all weather conditions. — IANS