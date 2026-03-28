Work on hydropower projects has accelerated after IWT abeyance: J&K Govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday stated that following the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) last year, the pace of construction of ongoing hydropower projects has accelerated.

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The government was replying to a query by MLA Javaid Iqbal regarding the steps being taken to harness the hydroelectric potential of the UT after the IWT was kept in abeyance.

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“In the backdrop of the abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty, the pace of construction of ongoing projects has accelerated. Additionally, the process for identifying potential storage projects has been made more proactive to maximise the utilisation of the balance hydropower potential,” the government stated in a written reply.

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The IWT was kept in abeyance by the Government of India following a dastardly attack in Pahalgam in which 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

J&K has an estimated hydropower potential of around 18,000 MW, out of which nearly 15,000 MW has been identified.

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The government informed that out of the identified potential, 3,540.15 MW (24%) has been harnessed to date. This includes 13 projects with an aggregate capacity of 1,197.4 MW in the UT sector, six projects with an aggregate capacity of 2,250 MW in the central sector, and 12 projects with an aggregate capacity of 92.75 MW in the IPP (private) sector.

“A comprehensive roadmap for the next decade has been drawn and is under implementation, and the UT is on a fast track to triple its installed hydropower capacity by 2035. This roadmap includes 3,063.5 MW from six under-construction hydroelectric projects and 4,507 MW from eight projects in the tendering, award, DPR, or clearance stage. Besides, a capacity addition of around 100–150 MW is expected in the IPP (private) sector during this period. Consequently, the total installed hydropower capacity of the UT is expected to reach around 11,000 MW by 2035,” the J&K government informed.

The government further stated that the draft J&K Hydel Policy 2025 has been framed based on learnings from past policies, and best practices from neighbouring states have also been incorporated. “The draft has been put in the public domain for comments and suggestions from various stakeholders and the general public. After due consideration of the inputs, the policy shall be finalised and notified,” it stated.

The new policy is, inter alia, expected to give a push to the development of projects on small rivers and streams by bringing private players into the hydropower sector in a big way. This, in turn, is expected to uplift the socio-economic status of the local population and create job opportunities during the construction and operation of these projects. Besides, under the new policy, the project developer will be required to supply free power or royalty to J&K after a specified period from the start of commercial operations.

Two projects, including Parnai with a capacity of 37.5 MW and Karnah with 12 MW capacity, are under construction in the UT sector, while four projects—Pakaldul (1,000 MW), Kiru (624 MW), Kwar (540 MW), and Ratle (850 MW)—are under construction under joint ventures.

Three projects, including Boniyar (Baramulla), Chandanwari Uri (Baramulla), and Girjan ki Gali (Rajouri), are being constructed by private players. Additionally, 28 small hydropower projects are being developed in different parts of the UT by private players.