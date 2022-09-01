Workers in J&K not demoralised by exit of Ghulam Nabi Azad, claims Congress party

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 31

The Congress on Wednesday said it was not troubled by the exit of Azad. Local cadres are not demoralised either, it said. Congress insiders said Azad was not involved in local mobilisation for years.

“Azad did not let local leadership emerge. Now, ground workers are ready to regroup and restrategise,” a top AICC leader said. Asked about the party’s strategy, an AICC source said, “We will have some problems in the Chenab valley where Azad and his supporters have some sway. We know our weaknesses and the way forward.”

The party argues that Azad’s impact in J&K is limited. Asked about the NC’s sympathetic references about Azad, the Congress dismissed realignment of alliances and said, “Abdullahs have very close ties with Gandhis.”

