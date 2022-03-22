Working on education policy for Kyiv returnees: J&K L-G

Jammu, March 21
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said the UT administration was working on a policy for the students who had returned from Ukraine so that they could complete their studies here.
Sinha met MBBS students of J&K, who have returned from Ukraine, at Raj Bhavan. Sinha said the Central Government and the UT were deeply concerned about such students’ future.
Accompanied by Arvind Gupta, Secretary, J&K BJP, the students expressed gratitude to the government for its efforts to evacuate people from the war-hit nation. They praised PM Narendra Modi for the successful ‘Operation Ganga’ for those stranded in Ukraine.
The students shared their experiences about how they were brought out of the war zone and reached home.
