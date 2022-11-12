Working to ensure equal rights: Lieutenant Governor

Jammu, November 11
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the administration had been working with a strong resolve to ensure that every individual gets equal rights and opportunities in the UT besides participation of every stakeholder in J&K’s development journey.
At Jhiri Mela where he paid obeisance at Baba Jitto shrine, he said, “The supreme sacrifice made by Baba Jitto is exemplary for each one of us to emulate. Our farmers are a symbol of hard work and dignity.”
As per the legend, Baba Jitto, a farmer, refused to give a part of his crop to a local landlord and instead killed self. “Jhiri Mela symbolises cultural unity of India and the tradition tied in the thread of social values provides an opportunity to the people to learn about our heritage, culture, art and craft,” observed the L-G.
