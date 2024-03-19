Workshop on financial literacy held for students

Jammu, March 18
The District Hub for Empowerment of Women, under the Department of Social and Tribal Welfare, organised a one-day workshop on financial literacy for students at Council Model School, Sakti, on March 16.
The workshop, led by financial literacy specialist Rigzin Chorol, aimed to sensitise students about the critical importance of financial literacy from a young age, emphasising its profound impact on their future financial well-being.
Throughout the event, students actively participated in engaging activities tailored to enhance their understanding of financial education. From budgeting basics to saving strategies, the workshop provided practical insights and valuable knowledge to equip students with essential financial skills through various games and activities.
District coordinator Diskit Ladol extends her gratitude to Council Model School, Sakti, headmaster, teachers and the students for their cooperation and active participation in the workshop.
At the conclusion of the financial literacy programme, notebooks, pencils, and crayons were distributed among the students as a token of appreciation.
