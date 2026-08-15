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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Wounds of Partition remain unhealed, says L-G Sinha

Wounds of Partition remain unhealed, says L-G Sinha

Attends the solemn observance of ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ in Srinagar

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:36 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. File
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday attended the solemn observance of ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.
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In his address on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor paid heartfelt tribute to all those citizens who endured unimaginable suffering during the Partition of 1947 and whose sacrifices, he said, continue to inspire generations.

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The Lieutenant Governor emphasised that the wound of Partition continues to exist as a pain in the collective consciousness of every Indian.

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“Decades after the Partition, their sacrifice reminds us that the wound remains unhealed, lingering as a generational pain in India’s collective soul. On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, we are not merely recalling the past but giving voice to those millions whose voices were taken away from them. I wish to reiterate with firm resolve that we will not allow their pain to be buried in the dust of history,” he said.

Sinha urged the people of the Union Territory to treat the day as an occasion for introspection and national resolve. He called upon the youth, farmers, workers and women to rise with courage and determination and turn the pace of time towards progress and harmony.

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He noted that the Partition divided families and displaced communities from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Chhamb. He also paid tribute to those who faced decades of discrimination within the Union Territory due to Article 370. The Lieutenant Governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ended their suffering and granted them equal rights like any other citizen of the country.

The Lieutenant Governor also paid tribute to the countless families who sacrificed during the tribal invasion in the months after Partition.

“Within a few months of Partition, enemies of the nation carried out terror attacks under the cover of tribal invasions. The Army and people fought bravely. The struggle and sacrifice of countless families are an integral part of the collective memory of Jammu and Kashmir. Today, I humbly pay tribute to the patience, hard work and unbroken patriotism of all those families,” he said.

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