WWF distributes 100 scooters, 12 auto-rickshaws to disabled soldiers

General Officer Commanding, Rising Star Corps, Lt Gen Akaash Johar, and Director for WWF North Zone, Brig Harcharan Singh (Retd), distributed 100 modified scooters and 12 auto-rickshaws among disabled soldiers at an Ex-Servicemen Rally at Miran Sahib Brigade on the outskirts of Jammu city.

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Brig Singh said the foundation has distributed 100 modified scooters and 12 auto-rickshaws among disabled soldiers across the northern states and Union Territories to facilitate their mobility, independence and social reintegration.

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The organisation also extended financial assistance to a disabled soldier to establish a poultry farm. It said this could enable him to be self-employed and have economic independence.

Established in 2002, the foundation also focuses on providing psychological support and motivation to disabled soldiers, encouraging them to overcome challenges, rebuild confidence and lead productive lives without depending on others.

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Through its welfare initiatives, the WWF aims to uphold the dignity of soldiers who have sustained disabilities while serving the nation, an official said.