Y20 pre-summit kicks off in Ladakh's Leh

Eesha Duggal

Leh, April 27

The Y20 pre-summit under the aegis of G20 began in Leh on Wednesday with an excursion for the youth delegates around the town. Later, UT L-G Brig BD Mishra (retd) inaugurated ‘Ladakh Haat’ .

More than 100 delegates from over 30 countries are participating in the event. It is a platform for experts, young leaders and decision-makers from nations to deliberate on issues that matter and come up with viable solutions.

The participants got a chance to explore some of the major attractions of Leh, including the Hemis and Thiksey monasteries. Delegates witnessed ‘Cham’, the sacred mask dance, at the Hemis ‘gompa’, which is the largest monastory in Ladakh.

The delegates also visited Gurdwara Pathar Sahib, built in 1517 to commemorate the visit of Guru Nanak to Leh, and Maitreyi Temple, which houses the statue of Maitreya Buddha.

In the evening, UT L-G Brig BD Mishra (retd) inaugurated ‘Ladakh Haat’, where artisans and weaver of the region displayed their products. The L-G also interacted with the youth delegates during the event.

The participants arrived in Leh on April 25 to a warm welcome by the UT authorities.