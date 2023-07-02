Yatra commences, Army says robust security grid in place

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, July 1

The Amarnath Yatra, a pilgrimage to the cave shrine nestled in the South Kashmir Himalayas, commenced on Saturday, marking the beginning of the 62-day-long spiritual journey. The cave shrine, located at an elevation of 3,880 metres, houses the naturally formed ice-lingam, a symbol of Lord Shiva.

Security personnel evacuate an injured pilgrim who suffered a fall near the Sangam base in Ganderbal on Saturday. PTI

With the break of dawn, the air was filled with the reverberating chants of Bam Bam Bhole and Har Har Mahadev as ecstatic pilgrims embarked on the challenging trek to the revered shrine. Men, women and sadhus of all ages participated in the spiritual endeavor.

Second batch of 4,400 pilgrims leaves from Jammu The second batch of more than 4,400 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here in a cavalcade of 188 vehicles for the cave shrine on Saturday.

2,733 devotees left for Pahalgam while 1,683 pilgrims left for the Baltal base camp. Five counters have been set up for the registration of pilgrims.

Heritage manifestation The Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir is a divine and magnificent manifestation of our heritage. —Narendra Modi, PM Unbreakable tradition It is a symbol of unbreakable tradition and beliefs of ‘Sanatan’ culture. —Amit Shah, Union Home Minister Operations reviewed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a review meeting at Raj Bhawan to assess the operations of the control room set up by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

The first batch of 5,600 pilgrims was flagged off from the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal, situated in North Kashmir, and the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam, located in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The pilgrims have the choice of reaching the shrine either through the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district or the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route.

The local community extended its full support and cooperation to the yatris, further enhancing the pilgrims’ enthusiasm.

The Army has implemented enhanced security measures with a focus on quick and effective response to natural calamities. Quadcopters and night vision devices are being utilised for round-the-clock surveillance on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes.

“The Army has traditionally been involved in ensuring a safe and secure Yatra for the pilgrims. This year too, the Army has worked with all the stakeholders to put in place a robust and dynamic security grid for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra,” stated Brigadier Atul Rajput, the commander of 3 Sector Rashtriya Rifles.

He emphasised the multi-tier security arrangements, which include mountain domination, thorough sanitisation of the Yatra route and continuous surveillance using state-of-the-art night vision devices. Special forces are positioned at advantageous locations along the Yatra route and measures such as snipers, anti-drone systems, bomb disposal squads and dog squads have been deployed.

Helipads have been established at multiple locations to address medical emergencies. Additionally, the Army has collaborated with civil agencies, offering its expertise in mountain rescue, and trained teams are prepared for rescue operations, if needed.

Taking into account the lessons learned from the last year’s cloudburst, rescue teams and earth-movers have been strategically placed at the holy cave and various locations along the route to handle any emergency.