Yatra in full swing, security up on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 6

With Amarnath Yatra going on in full swing, security forces are leaving no stone unturned to ensure security on the 250 km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) which is being used by pilgrims to reach the Kashmir valley.

Thousands of pilgrims have so far paid obeisance at the holy cave. Two areas in Kashmir —Baltal and Pahalgam — are used as base camps for the cave shrine.

“To ensure a successful Amarnath Yatra, elaborate administration and security arrangements have been made by government agencies. A deliberate push has been made by the civil administration for safe movement and stay of pilgrims to make the yatra comfortable and pleasurable,” a senior official of Ramban district administration said.

At the same time, the Indian Army has deployed a strong security grid, further strengthening the established security arrangements ensuring smooth run of the yatra. “Not only this, this time Indian Army has put 24x7 surveillance having a bird’s eye view all across NH-44,” the official said.