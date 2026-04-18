Year after brutal attack, Pahalgam emerges out of shadow of terror

On April 22, 2025, the world was shocked when a dastardly terrorist attack ripped through the quaint Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, snuffing out 26 innocent lives, mostly tourists.

Advertisement

The brutal attack carried out by Lashkar-e-Toiba cadres led to an exodus of tourists from Jammu and Kashmir, prompting the authorities to shut nearly 50 tourist spots before reopening some of those in a phased manner after a security audit.

Advertisement

Now, about a year down the line, the famed meadows of Pahalgam are once again buzzing with tourist activity, with none ruing their decision to visit the ‘Mini Switzerland’ in Anantnag district that is overcoming the shadow of last year’s terror attack.

Advertisement

“It feels really good to be here. I never imagined such vast plains at this altitude. We’ve been to Manali, Gangtok, and the Northeast, but we didn’t expect such open grounds here. The security arrangements are excellent,” Ashutosh Kosaria from Chhattisgarh said.

Coming from a state hounded by Left-wing extremism not so long ago, Kosaria understands the heavy presence of security forces in Pahalgam. “We’re from Chhattisgarh. We have seen the Army in Bastar. It’s the same here. We faced no problems at all,” he said.

Advertisement

Last year’s terror attack did not deter the Kosaria family. “So many people live here. You can see the whole city from a temple above. It’s hard to believe that such things (terror attacks) can happen here,” Kosaria said.

He also had a piece of advice for those willing to visit Pahalgam. “I think this is a part of India that everyone should see. It’s so beautiful. If you are planning a trip, keep at least 10-15 days to explore the region.”

Tanushree Dutta from Kolkata was all praise for the security arrangements in Kashmir. “The security is excellent. We visited Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam. We were not deterred by last year’s terror attack. What matters is we are here now, and the place is secure,” she said.

“Maybe it was risky back then, but not now. The Army and police are everywhere—they helped us a lot. We also saw snowfall in Gulmarg, and I can’t describe the feeling. There’s nothing to worry about,” she said.

Pradeep Malik from Panipat in Haryana echoed similar sentiments. “The security is tight everywhere. The logistics are very good. It seems there is no impact of last year’s terror attack. In fact, the security is tighter now,” Malik said.

“I think everyone should visit Kashmir once. It doesn’t feel like we’re in our own country. There are check-posts everywhere, with a heavy presence of Army personnel. Earlier, we were apprehensive about visiting Kashmir, but not anymore. There’s no fear,” Malik said.

Amaan Imran from Rajasthan said the Pahalgam incident did not make much of a difference when he decided to visit the Valley. “The place itself is beautiful. The security arrangements are excellent. There are Army posts at short distances. There’s nothing to be scared of,” Imran said.

Tourists have started returning to the Valley after an improvement in the security situation, reopening of many tourist sites, inauguration of the Vande Bharat train from Katra to Srinagar and successful completion of the Amarnath Yatra last year. — PTI