Year on, families await justice in Dhangri terrorist attack case

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 31

It was exactly a year ago when Saroj Bala lost both her sons — Deepak and Prince — in a dastardly terror attack in Dhangri village of Rajouri district on January 1, 2023. Members of the Hindu community were selectively targeted by the terrorists who shot dead five persons while two children were killed in an explosion caused by an IED planted by the terrorists the following day. Saroj Bala still believes that someone from inside the village helped the terrorists by providing them information about their houses . “How else can the terrorists come and attack the houses of Hindu community members?” questions Bala.

Local link ‘missing’ Saroj Bala, who lost her two sons during the attack in Dhangri village on January 1 last year, alleges someone from the village helped the terrorists in identifying the houses of Hindus. That's how terrorists targeted houses of only her community, she adds. Success so far LeT commander Quari, said to be the mastermind behind the Dhangri attacks, was killed in an encounter in Kalakote of Rajouri on November 23.

In September, the NIA caught two Poonch residents for “harbouring” the terrorists involved in the Dhangri killings.

She alleges that the police have not worked effectively on the case to trace the local link. Bala also has a complaint with the district administration that it has not provided a small piece of land where a memorial of the seven killed in terror attack can be built. “I had requested the district administration about a small piece of land near the main road where people can remember how seven children of our village were killed by terrorists. I had even offered my land in the village in lieu of the land near the road. I can build the memorial even on my land in the village but people will not come here to see the memorial,” claims Saroj Bala.

Tears still roll down her eyes at the sight of the photo of her two sons. Local residents, along with mediapersons, do visit her from time to time. She has although not lost hope of justice but says that on January 20 a yearly ritual of her sons will be performed after which she will “do something no one had imagined”. She does not disclose what she will do. “It is important that the police and the administration should listen to our demands. We had to sacrifice our children because of the failure of the police and they are not even able to arrest the real culprits who directed the terrorists towards our houses,” says Bala.The villagers will hold a remembrance event for all the seven lives lost in the attack on Monday.

A top LeT commander, identified as Quari, who is said to be the mastermind behind the Dhangri terror attacks, was killed in an encounter in Kalakote of Rajouri on November 23. In September, the NIA had claimed they arrested two Poonch residents in connection with Dhangri terror attack. Nissar Ahmad and Mushtaq Hussain of Gursai, Poonch, allegedly harboured the terrorists involved in the Dhangri killings.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Rajouri