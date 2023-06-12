Year on, no water supply in Udhampur villages

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 11

Men and women in many villages of Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district are forced to cover long distance to fetch drinking water as the authorities concerned have failed to resolve the water supply issue concerning the area.

Over 2,500 people in Bhatiari panchayat in the area have been dependent on natural water resources since the water filtering and pumping scheme in Kunju Nullah that supplied tap water was washed away during the monsoon season almost a year ago. At least 400 rural families have been waiting for its restoration.

Villagers have given many representations to officials, including the deputy commissioner, but nothing has been done so far. Residents say the government’s functioning raises questions on the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme which assures tap connection to every rural household.

Ramnagar’s Block Development Council (BDC) Chairman Des Raj said many panchayats in the area had been the worst affected. “Bhatiari, Katheel Ganjo and Dalsar panchayats are facing severe impact of the water problem. People have to walk long distances to get water from natural resources, including springs,” he said.

He said officials from the Jal Shakti Department claimed that tenders for restoration of the filtering and pumping scheme had been floated. “Even when the pumping station was working, people had to stand in queues to get water from public taps. The area did not have taps in houses,” the BDC chairman said.

Bhatiari panchayat Sarpanch Rita Devi said, “We have given representations to the administration many times, but to no avail.” She said at least two wards falling in her panchayat had taps in every house.

Ramnagar SDM Shishir Gupta informed that many areas in Ramnagar had been facing drinking water problem during summers. “I am aware of the drinking water shortage in Bhatiari and adjoining villages,” he said, assuring that restoration of the water scheme would be completed soon.

Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishya had recently held a meeting to review the progress of the JJM. He had directed the SDMs to conduct field visits and monitor the ongoing work and submit the report on daily basis.

The DC had also asked the officials about the reasons behind the delay in implementation of the JJM in every part of the district.