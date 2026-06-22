Yoga ancient gift from Bharat to humanity: Vice-Prez in Leh

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday participated in the International Day of Yoga celebrations held in Leh and called upon citizens to make yoga an integral part of their daily lives for a healthier, happier and more peaceful society.

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Addressing the gathering amidst the majestic Himalayan landscape of Ladakh, the Vice-President said that yoga is much more than a form of physical exercise and represents an ancient gift from Bharat to humanity. He noted that through years of meditation, austerity and spiritual inquiry, India’s sages developed a holistic system that nurtures the body, calms the mind and elevates the soul.

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The Vice-President highlighted that the global recognition of yoga received renewed momentum under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose call at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 led to the adoption of June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by the United Nations with the support of over 175 member nations.

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Referring to this year’s theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, CP Radhakrishnan said that advances in healthcare and rising life expectancy have brought new responsibilities for society. Citing the India Ageing Report 2023, he observed that by 2050, nearly one-fifth of India’s population will be elderly.

He emphasised the need to ensure that “added years to life also mean added life to years” and described yoga as a powerful tool for promoting physical health, mental well-being and active ageing.

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The Vice-President noted that life at high altitudes demands endurance, discipline and adaptability — qualities that yoga helps cultivate. He remarked that the people of Ladakh have long exemplified resilience, simplicity and harmony with nature, values that resonate deeply with the philosophy of yoga.

Expressing his admiration for the people of Ladakh, the Vice-President said that during his interactions in the region, he found them to be calm, peaceful, kind and deeply connected to nature.

Among those present on the occasion were Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena; Member of Parliament from Ladakh Mohmad Haneefa; Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Kargil, Mohd Jaffer Akhoon; Chief Secretary, UT Ladakh, Ashish Kundra; senior civil and military officials, yoga practitioners, students and members of the local community.

Earlier in the day, CP Radhakrishnan visited the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC), Devachan Campus, Leh, and expressed deep appreciation for the institution’s outstanding contribution towards education, healthcare, social welfare, environmental sustainability and the promotion of yoga and meditation in Ladakh.