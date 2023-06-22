Yoga India’s greatest gift to humanity: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 21

The ninth International Day of Yoga was celebrated across J&K and Ladakh by the Army and the administration.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha joined the yoga enthusiasts in Srinagar. “People should make yoga a part of their daily routine for a stress-free and healthy life. Yoga is India’s greatest gift to the humanity,” he said. In Doda, over 4,000 local residents and tourists participated in an event. In Ladakh’s Spituk, Brigadier BD Mishra (retd) , Lieutenant Governor, said yoga motivates people to walk on the righteous path.