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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 'You can run but you can't hide': After 5 days of search, Lashkar terrorist killed in J-K’s Shopian

'You can run but you can't hide': After 5 days of search, Lashkar terrorist killed in J-K’s Shopian

Security forces had launched the search operation in a dense orchard in the Meemandar area, which comprises 7 villages, in the south Kashmir district on July 3

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 11:34 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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A security official stands guard as part of security measures during an anti-terror operation, in Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir. PTI
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A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed on Wednesday in an anti-terror operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

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Security forces had launched the search operation in a dense orchard in the Meemandar area, which comprises seven villages, in the south Kashmir district on July 3.

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"You Can Run But You Can't Hide! One Lashkar terrorist neutralised by SOG Shopian, in a Jt Op, along with RR and CRPF," the J-K Police said in a post on X.

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A joint team of police, Army's 55 RR and 44 RR, and CRPF had maintained a tight cordon around the area over the last five days with intermittent exchanged of firing taking places between the two sides.

The officials had earlier identified the trapped terrorists as Latif and Zakir.

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