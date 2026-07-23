DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / You got the date wrong: Omar Abdullah to JP Nadda on J-K paper leak

You got the date wrong: Omar Abdullah to JP Nadda on J-K paper leak

Abdullah was responding to remarks made by Nadda at a press conference on Wednesday, where the Union health minister accused the NC and the Congress of remaining silent on paper leak scandals

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 12:04 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Omar Abdullah. PTI file
Advertisement

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday rejected Union minister JP Nadda's claim linking his government to the SSB paper leak in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the incident occurred under the L-G administration in 2022, long before his government took office in 2024.

Advertisement

Abdullah was responding to remarks made by Nadda at a press conference on Wednesday, where the Union health minister accused the NC and the Congress of remaining silent on paper leak scandals.

Advertisement

"You are absolutely correct about the SSB paper leak in J&K @JPNadda ji but you have got the date wrong. It was 2022," Abdullah said in a post on X.

Advertisement

"The government wasn't of NC and Congress. It was a government headed by Lt Governor but thank you for reminding everyone of this failure. It involved these observations & orders of the J&K High Court," he said.

The chief minister also attached a portion of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court order, in which directions were given to the Lt governor (LG)-led administration for constituting a high-powered committee headed by a retired high court judge to probe the conduct of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for its "brazen irregularities".

Advertisement

"We have no idea what happened to the High Level Committee or its report. Perhaps you can share that with us in your next press conference," Abdullah said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration was forced to cancel recruitment examinations conducted by the JKSSB for several posts, including sub-inspectors, junior engineers, and finance accounts assistants, following widespread allegations of paper leaks and corruption in 2022.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts