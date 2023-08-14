Youth of J&K love Tiranga: Lieutenant Governor

Srinagar, August 13
A mega Tiranga rally was held here on Sunday with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asserting that the youth of J&K loved the national flag. Participating in the rally organised as part of the Independence Day celebrations, Sinha, in an apparent reference to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, said those who claimed that there won’t be anyone left in J&K to raise the Tricolour should have seen the turnout at the rally.
The PDP president, in the run-up to the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, had said if J&K’s special status was revoked, there would be no one left to raise the national flag. “Today people of Jammu and Kashmir are being hailed across the country. As we are combining the people’s power and taking the development towards the poor and underprivileged, some people cannot bear this,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...