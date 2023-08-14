Youth of J&K love Tiranga: Lieutenant Governor

PTI

Srinagar, August 13

A mega Tiranga rally was held here on Sunday with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asserting that the youth of J&K loved the national flag. Participating in the rally organised as part of the Independence Day celebrations, Sinha, in an apparent reference to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, said those who claimed that there won’t be anyone left in J&K to raise the Tricolour should have seen the turnout at the rally.

The PDP president, in the run-up to the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, had said if J&K’s special status was revoked, there would be no one left to raise the national flag. “Today people of Jammu and Kashmir are being hailed across the country. As we are combining the people’s power and taking the development towards the poor and underprivileged, some people cannot bear this,” he said.

