Youth shot over petty issue

PTI

Jammu, February 22

A 28-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his friend after the two had a heated argument over some trivial issue at a marriage function on the outskirts of Jammu.

Arvind Singh Jamwal died on the spot after being shot by Lakhan Pratab Singh using his father’s licensed 12-bore gun at Gharota late on Tuesday night, officials said.

Meanwhile, the body of another youth was found under mysterious circumstances at Qasim Nagar area of Bahu Fort on the city outskirts on Wednesday. The case is being investigated.