Youth to lead world on climate concern: J&K L-G

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 11

At least 20 international delegates attended the two-day Y20 conference on climate change in the University of Kashmir which started on Thursday. Addressing the event themed ‘Y20 Consultation on Climate Change & Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life’, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said the youth would lead the world in offering pragmatic solutions on climate change and other global challenges of the century.

Students attend the Y20 conference at the Kashmir University in Srinagar. PTI

The Y20 conference is a part of the G20 summit being held across the country this year. The main G-20 Working Group on Tourism conference will be held at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convocation Centre on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar from May 22 to 24.

L-G Sinha also said the massive participation signalled encouraging prospect of a new energy in a global partnership on environment, development and collective effort to ensure equity, global prosperity and better quality of life for all.

Welcoming the delegates, Sinha said PM Narendra Modi had made it clear to the global family that climate change had to be fought from dinner tables in every home. “In the past financial year only, we have planted more than 15 million trees across J&K,” Sinha said.

At the Y20 Consultation, the L-G called upon youth to ensure ideas to create productive harmony between nature and human are translated into action and it contributes to a better world.

