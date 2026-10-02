Youth working hard to make J&K a developed UT, says L-G

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Thursday urged the youth to stay away from drugs and to embrace discipline and fitness.

He recalled the success of the 100-day ‘Nasha-Mukt Jammu Kashmir’ campaign and called upon the youth to become brand ambassadors of the ‘Fit India Movement’ and contribute to nation-building.

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The L-G stated this during the closing ceremony of the Kashmir Marathon-Run for Unity. He commended the enthusiasm and energy of the youth who participated in the event and congratulated all the runners and lauded the Jammu and Kashmir Police for organising the marathon, which has become a symbol of peace, unity and progress in the Union Territory.

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In his address, the L-G emphasised that the Run for Unity was not merely about speed or endurance but about the strength of collective resolve and faith. He said that when people walk together, no destination remains impossible. Sinha underlined the importance of determination and unity in overcoming challenges.

“Run for Unity race is not merely about the speed of our steps. It is the speed of our resolve, and it is the speed of that faith which tells us that when people walk together, no destination remains impossible,” he said.

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Highlighting India’s diversity as its greatest identity, the Lieutenant Governor noted that despite differences in language, tradition, food and attire, the heartbeat of India remains one. He stressed that unity is India’s strength, and when millions of steps move in one direction, even the highest mountains could be crossed.

“Through the Kashmir Marathon- Run for Unity, youth have sent a message that no goal is too distant for a united India. All the runners have conveyed that their participation is an investment in a shared future. Their run was not only for themselves but for the new generation of Jammu and Kashmir, which dreams of a better India. For that, the youth are working day and night to make Jammu and Kashmir a self-reliant and developed Union Territory,” he said.

“Let us take this resolve — though we may have come from different paths, our destination is one. Our identities may be many, but our national identity is one. Our pace may differ, but our India is one, unbroken, and, with the resolve of a developed India at 2047, it is continuously moving forward,” the L-G said.

This year, more than 6,000 runners in different categories participated in the Kashmir Marathon- Run for Unity.