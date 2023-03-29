Z-Morh tunnel to open next month: Govt

PTI

New Delhi, March 28

The 6.5 km Z-Morh tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh highway will be inaugurated next month while the work on Asia's longest tunnel at Zojila is likely to be completed in 2024, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

Addressing Assocham's Annual Day 2023, Gadkari further said that his ministry was also building 9 tunnels between Jammu and Srinagar. “We are constructing the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonmarg. The tunnel will be inaugurated in April,” he said.