Zanskar close to achieving 100% JJM saturation

Kargil, July 1
Zanskar is on the verge of becoming the first sub-division in Ladakh to achieve 100 per cent saturation in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), an official said on Sunday. The centrally funded JJM is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.
The programme will also implement source sustainability measures as mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through grey water management, water conservation and rainwater harvesting. At a review meet, Commissioner Secretary Ajeet Kumar Sahu urged the Public Health Engineering (PHE) officers and others to make the final push to complete the remaining tasks in 15 days.
